Residents jump from apartment windows after man allegedly starts fire during domestic dispute, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex displaced multiple residents Monday night and left shaken tenants with unanswered questions.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Solana Apartments on Eisenhauer Road, not far from South Austin Highway, when an argument between a man and woman escalated.

The man allegedly locked the woman inside their apartment and started the fire, SAFD said. As the flames engulfed the building, residents scrambled to escape.

Several residents were forced to jump from second-floor balconies or windows to avoid the smoke and heat, SAFD said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was detained by police after fleeing the scene.

SAFD officials confirmed the arson division is investigating the cause of the fire, and the man may face arson charges.

Esteban Deleon, one of the displaced tenants, said he went outside and “saw the entire place engulfed in flames.”

“It was terrifying,” he said.

When the fire spread, Deleon said he thought the entire complex was going to go up in smoke as he quickly grabbed his keys, moved his truck and ducked for cover.

“I just heard the glass breaking and people screaming, it was exhausting,” Deleon said.

Joseph Chatman, another resident, recalled people jumping.

“They had to jump from the second balcony, people had to jump out their windows. It was sad,” Chatman said.

Five people were hospitalized, SAFD said, including the woman trapped inside, a firefighter who suffered minor burns and the suspect himself.

Deleon and 16 others were relocated to other units or a sister property, according to apartment management.

“I don’t know what (the man was) going through, but this one stupid decision has affected a lot of people’s lives,” Deleon said.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

call or text 911

call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

call the local Family Violence Prevention Services , which runs the shelter (Crisis Number: 210-733-8810, Programs and Administration: 210-930-3669)

call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.

