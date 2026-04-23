BCSO searching for missing 30 year-old man with intellectual disabilities

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 30-year-old man last seen in south Bexar County.

Robert Rodriguez, 30, was last seen on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Goeth Road.

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Rodriguez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a full beard and mustache.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a teal blue shirt with red lettering and white Nike shoes with Velcro straps.

BCSO said Rodriguez is diagnosed with developmental and intellectual disabilities and requires medical attention.

If you have any information on Rodriguez whereabouts, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.