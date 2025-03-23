Skip to main content
Local News

Firefighters rescue man from fire at Northwest Side home, SAFD says

The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire, San Antonio, Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rescued from a fire at a Northwest Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dalehurst Dr.

SAFD said they entered through a window of the home and rescued the victim.

Fire officials said firefighters encountered hoarding conditions inside the home.

The man, whose age is unknown, was taken to the hospital for further treatment; his condition is not known.

No other injuries were reported.

SAFD said the fire was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

