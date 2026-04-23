Bexar County lifts burn ban for unincorporated areas after recent rain

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – After the recent rainfall, Bexar County officials have lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county.

Officials say wildfire potential has dropped significantly following widespread showers in the area. In some areas, 3 to 6 inches of rain fell earlier this week.

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Residents are still urged to use caution when planning any outdoor burning.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation throughout the ban and we urge unincorporated residents planning to burn in their property to take necessary precautions,” said Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez.

Fire officials want residents to follow these safety tips to help keep everyone safe:

Check weather first.

Never leave the fire unattended.

Keep fire-suppression tools close.

Clear nearby dry grass, debris and other flammables.

Make sure the fire is fully out.

If a fire spreads and you can’t control it, call 911.

For more information, residents can contact the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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