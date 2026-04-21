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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of rain across San Antonio

In some areas, 3 to 6 inches of rain fell

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing heavy rain in San Antonio on Monday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing heavy rain in San Antonio on Monday.

Rain is expected to continue in waves overnight, with possible pockets of heavy rain and lightning that could lead to localized flooding, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

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>> Click here for the latest forecast

San Antonio has seen an abundance of rain Monday, especially on the Northeast Side and near New Braunfels and Seguin. In some cases, 3-6″ of rain has fallen, resulting in flooding in construction zones and near creeks.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade, which was set to kick off Monday, April 20, was canceled due to a flash flood warning and rain forecasted throughout the evening. Click here to read more.

Take a look at some of the pictures and videos that have already been shared with us.

ReyR77

Urban Flooding on Carelin Dr & Crippen Ave. It been raining all day.

0
Northeast Side
As of Monday evening at 7:30 pm, an accumulated 1.9 in. of rain, since the rain blew in this weekend, at San Pedro and Hildebrand!
Raider4205

As of Monday evening at 7:30 pm, an accumulated 1.9 in. of rain, since the rain blew in this weekend, at San Pedro and Hildebrand!

0
North Central
Reno48
0
Northeast Side
Mrs. Sue J
0
Far West Side
It may be hard to see but that concrete has become a full on river now! Watch out for that!
McKaila

It may be hard to see but that concrete has become a full on river now! Watch out for that!

0
Stone Oak
3" in rain gauge! Nice to see.
brendaf

3" in rain gauge! Nice to see.

0
San Antonio
Kenneth1

3 inches so far

0
Northern Hills
Rain gauge overflowing over 6 inches in our backyard
AnnieT

Rain gauge overflowing over 6 inches in our backyard

0
Northeast Side
Krismarie

Flooding in Raymond Rimkus Park in Leon Valley. Stay Safe !

0
Northwest Side
Pin media image
Big Dave
0
Cibolo
Thousand Oaks at Beitel Creek
Nora L Chavez

Thousand Oaks at Beitel Creek

0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
This is just today's total. In Helotes.
Johnptl316

This is just today's total. In Helotes.

0
Far West Side
Mrs. Sue J

The creek looking more like a river.

0
Far West Side
Rainfall near Judson Rd and Lookout Rd. The rain gauge showed 1 inch yesterday evening at 8 PM. The rest is from overnight and today.
Christyn

Rainfall near Judson Rd and Lookout Rd. The rain gauge showed 1 inch yesterday evening at 8 PM. The rest is from overnight and today.

0
Valley Forge
Urban Flooding on Carelin Dr & Crippen Ave. It been raining all day.
ReyR77

Urban Flooding on Carelin Dr & Crippen Ave. It been raining all day.

0
Northeast Side

We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online.

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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