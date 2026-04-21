KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of rain across San Antonio In some areas, 3 to 6 inches of rain fell Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing heavy rain in San Antonio on Monday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing heavy rain in San Antonio on Monday.
Rain is expected to continue in waves overnight, with possible pockets of heavy rain and lightning that could lead to localized flooding, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.
>> Click here for the latest forecast
San Antonio has seen an abundance of rain Monday, especially on the Northeast Side and near New Braunfels and Seguin. In some cases, 3-6″ of rain has fallen, resulting in flooding in construction zones and near creeks.
The Texas Cavaliers River Parade, which was set to kick off Monday, April 20, was canceled due to a flash flood warning and rain forecasted throughout the evening. Click
here to read more.
Take a look at some of the pictures and videos that have already been shared with us.
ReyR77
Urban Flooding on Carelin Dr & Crippen Ave. It been raining all day.
Krismarie
Flooding in Raymond Rimkus Park in Leon Valley. Stay Safe !
We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using
KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online. Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect: Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect! If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions. Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.” Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.” Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share. Select the channel and category. Tell us about your photo or video by including a description. The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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