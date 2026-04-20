Dreary weather put slight chill on weekend turnouts at Fiesta 2026 events

SAN ANTONIO – As organizers of one major Fiesta event took measures Monday morning to protect its events from bad weather, others were still drying out from a wet, chilly weekend.

Members of the group that planned “Night in Old San Antonio” unveiled their Rain Rock to news media Monday morning.

The rock is a superstitious symbol the group uses every year to ward off rain for their multi-night celebration, which begins on Tuesday, April 21.

>> Longstanding Fiesta tradition continues with hanging of ‘Rain Rock’ ahead of NIOSA

Meanwhile, crews at Sunken Gardens were busy disassembling food booths and stage sets that were part of this year’s “A Taste of New Orleans.”

The event, which began Friday evening, wrapped up Sunday night.

The chilly, wet weather that swept across the area Saturday appeared to have frightened away some of the usual celebrants.

“We got hit the worst on Saturday,” said Jasper Blake, president of the San Antonio Zulu Association, which puts on the event each year. “Friday was our best day. It was sunny outside, so the crowd came, showed up, and actually had a good time.”

Blake said he hoped the relatively good weather that ushered in the event might have lasted all weekend.

Instead, nature swept in with plans of its own.

“We realized it was going to rain, and we knew it was going to get cold and windy,” Blake said. “We were hoping it would just blow by us, but it didn’t happen.”

Paul Godley also had high hopes for his Cajun food booth.

He had been planning all year for a weekend of big sales, everything from chicken wings and hot dogs to curly fries.

“We were a little disappointed because of the weather, but our sales weren’t that bad. We didn’t lose any money,” Godley said. “Of course, we can’t control Mother Nature. We just have to deal with what Mother Nature brings.”

Blake agreed, saying no one could have predicted what was to come.

“It’s on God, you know? Mother Nature takes effect, and we just have to do our best. Take the punches and hopefully come back next year, swinging,” Blake said.

Another big event this past weekend, Fiesta Oyster Bake, also saw slightly smaller crowds this year, according to a spokesperson.

The Oyster Bake celebration takes place on the St. Mary’s University campus.

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