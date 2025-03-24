Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies West Side man shot, killed by police

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Tahoka Boulevard near Historic Old Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer after he allegedly pulled out a machete has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Max Dominguez.

While SAPD has yet to confirm his identity, the medical examiner’s office said Dominguez’s last known address is near the vicinity of the shooting.

At this time, Dominguez’s cause of death remains under investigation.

SAPD Chief William McManus said during a Sunday afternoon news conference that officers initially responded to an assault in progress call.

SAPD said Dominguez was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Authorities also confirmed to KSAT that officers had previously responded to calls at the home.

When the officer arrived at the scene, McManus said they walked up to the door of the home. Dominguez opened the door slightly but refused to open it all the way.

SAPD said the officer pushed the door, causing Dominguez to fall onto a bed. He allegedly pulled out a machete. McManus said that prompted the officer to discharge his firearm.

During the news conference, McManus did not confirm the number of shots fired, but several neighbors told KSAT that they heard at least two shots.

The police officer, who has more than a year of service with the department, will be placed on administrative duty while the investigation is ongoing, McManus said.

According to a KSAT analysis, the Tahoka Boulevard police shooting is the seventh SAPD shooting of 2025. Five of those seven shootings have been fatal.

SAPD has yet to identify the shooting officer.

