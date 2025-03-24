‘I was astonished’: Neighbors express shock after officer shoots, kills man who pulled machete during assault call

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors were shocked after a San Antonio police officer shot and killed a 27-year-old man who allegedly pulled a machete during an encounter at a West Side home.

Officers were initially responding to an assault in progress call, SAPD Chief William McManus said during a Sunday media conference.

SAPD said the man was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Neighbors told KSAT this was not the first encounter police had at that residence. However, they said that it was the first time things escalated.

Authorities also confirmed to KSAT that officers have previously responded to calls at the home.

Resident Dwayne Brown told KSAT he had previously seen authorities at the West Side home but was “surprised with how this incident ended.”

“They go there probably like once or twice a month,” Brown said.

Other neighbors also confirmed off-camera that police were frequently dispatched to the residence.

McManus said when the officer arrived at the scene, they walked up to the door of the home, and the man opened the door slightly but refused to open it fully.

The officer pushed the door, causing the man to fall onto the bed. The man allegedly pulled out a machete, prompting the officer to discharge his firearm, according to McManus.

“I was real surprised and I was astonished that it actually happened,” Brown said. “I didn’t really think that would happen like that … I’m pretty sure it could’ve been handled differently, but I guess cops feel like they need to do what they need to do when their life’s in danger.”

During the media conference, McManus did not confirm the number of shots fired, but several neighbors said they heard at least two shots.

“I just heard a couple of shots, probably about three shots,” Brown said. “Next thing I know, I see one of the police; he runs to the front and he grabs a medic bag. He runs to the back, and then that’s when the second one comes running to the front, and he grabs a medic bag.”

The 27-year-old man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

McManus also said the man had a list of criminal history, including assault and theft.

The police officer, who has just over a year of service with the department, will be placed on administrative duty while the investigation is ongoing, according to McManus.

Read also: