Local News

WATCH LIVE: 1 injured in West Side shooting, SAFD says

The shooting happened Sunday in the 6500 block of Tahoka Boulevard

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, West Side, San Antonio, Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Tahoka Boulevard near Old Highway 90 West.

SAPD Chief William McManus is expected to provide details on the shooting.

Surveillance footage shows police responding to a shooting on the West Side on Sunday, March 23. (Courtesy of a KSAT viewer)

The person’s condition is unknown and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

KSAT has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

