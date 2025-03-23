17-year-old shot at ‘after hours bar,’ San Antonio police say The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Evers Road, according to police FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old girl was shot at an “after hours bar” on Saturday, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Evers Road. When they arrived, the suspects had already fled the location, police said.
“There is very limited information currently on why the suspects shot the victim,” police said.
The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
