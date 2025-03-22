Police searching for suspect accused of aggravated robbery after stealing man’s wheelchair

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person accused of aggravated robbery after punching a man and stealing his wheelchair.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a robbery around 12:19 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Green Street, where they found a 66-year-old man on the ground with minor facial injuries.

The man, who is paraplegic, uses a wheelchair for mobility, police said.

The man told officers he was leaving a nearby convenience store when an unknown male came up to him and demanded money, police said.

When the man refused, the suspect allegedly punched him, threw him on the ground and took his wheelchair, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police said they were not immediately able to locate the suspect or the wheelchair.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

