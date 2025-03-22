Skip to main content
Local News

Texas Rangers seek additional victims in sexual assault investigation

Sadaqat ‘Mike’ Abbasi arrested on sexual assault charges, DPS says

Hope Monte, Intern

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Rangers are requesting public assistance in an ongoing sexual assault investigation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas Rangers arrested, Sadaqat “Mike” Abbasi, 32, of Comal County, on Friday on sexual assault charges, DPS stated.

Three victims have been identified in the investigation so far. Two in Bexar County and one in Travis County, according to DPS.

DPS discovered that the sexual assault incidents happened between 2016-2023.

The Texas Rangers are seeking to identify anymore potential victims as the investigation continues.

Contact the Texas Rangers at 210-531-2280 if you have information related to the investigation.

