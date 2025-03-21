Skip to main content
Family violence fugitive escapes out back door during disturbance call, BCSO says

Call BCSO if you know Antrion Fuqua Moses' whereabouts

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

BCSO is seeking Antrion Fuqua Moses, 31, who faces multiple charges related to family violence (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 31-year-old fugitive who narrowly escaped capture during a disturbance call and is facing a slew of charges.

Deputies were called to the 3600 block of Candlehead Lane in east Bexar County on Thursday afternoon. They heard arguing coming from inside a home but could not contact the people inside despite several attempts, according to BCSO.

A female eventually went up to the front door, and deputies saw a man fleeing through the back door, BCSO said.

The department later confirmed the man escaping was Antrion Fuqua Moses, a wanted fugitive.

Moses faces multiple charges related to family violence. He currently faces the following charges:

• Violation of a protective order assault/stalking

• Continuous violence against family

• Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony

• Continuous violence against family

• Assault family/house, impeding breathing/circulation

Anyone with information about Moses' whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

