Family violence fugitive escapes out back door during disturbance call, BCSO says

BCSO is seeking Antrion Fuqua Moses, 31, who faces multiple charges related to family violence

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 31-year-old fugitive who narrowly escaped capture during a disturbance call and is facing a slew of charges.

Deputies were called to the 3600 block of Candlehead Lane in east Bexar County on Thursday afternoon. They heard arguing coming from inside a home but could not contact the people inside despite several attempts, according to BCSO.

A female eventually went up to the front door, and deputies saw a man fleeing through the back door, BCSO said.

The department later confirmed the man escaping was Antrion Fuqua Moses, a wanted fugitive.

Moses faces multiple charges related to family violence. He currently faces the following charges:

• Violation of a protective order assault/stalking

• Continuous violence against family

• Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony

• Continuous violence against family

• Assault family/house, impeding breathing/circulation

Anyone with information about Moses' whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.