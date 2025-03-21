Crime Stoppers seeks two suspects in connection with fatal West Side shooting

One of two men Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are looking for in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking information that could identify two suspects believed to be involved in a fatal shooting last month.

The shooting happened Thursday, Feb. 6, around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Poplar Street and North Hamilton Avenue.

Stephen Wayne Lutz, 42, died at an area hospital after the shooting.

Lutz was walking in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Avenue with a friend, when one of two suspects passed on a motor bike. A second suspect approached on foot.

One of the suspects and Lutz exchanged brief words before both of the suspects shot the victim multiple times, according to Crime Stoppers.

Both of the suspects fled from the scene on foot and have not been found. It is not clear if Lutz’s friend was injured.

Crime Stoppers said the unknown suspect on the motor bike was seen on surveillance video meeting with an induvial on foot and a vehicle near a store before the shooting.

For information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.