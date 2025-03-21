Skip to main content
Boerne police seek suspect who fled while being served federal warrant

Police did not give suspect description, said it happened near Rosewood and Esser on Friday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Boerne, Crime
Boerne police are searching for this unidentified man who ran from law enforcement officials serving a federal warrant, a Facebook post from the department said. (City of Boerne)

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police are searching for a suspect who ran while federal law enforcement officials served a warrant, according to the department.

The warrant was being served near Rosewood and Esser on Friday morning.

In a text to KSAT, Boerne Public Information Officer Chris Shadrock said the suspect authorities were searching for was believed to be 5’9” to 6’1”, with slicked back hair and a goatee. He was last seen in a black jacket and blue jeans.

Boerne police and Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting with the search.

Residents can expect to see more law enforcement officers in the area.

Boerne police say more updates will be provided as the information becomes available.

KSAT has a crew headed to Boerne and is working to find out more.

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

