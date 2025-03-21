Boerne police seek suspect who fled while being served federal warrant

Boerne police are searching for this unidentified man who ran from law enforcement officials serving a federal warrant, a Facebook post from the department said.

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police are searching for a suspect who ran while federal law enforcement officials served a warrant, according to the department.

The warrant was being served near Rosewood and Esser on Friday morning.

In a text to KSAT, Boerne Public Information Officer Chris Shadrock said the suspect authorities were searching for was believed to be 5’9” to 6’1”, with slicked back hair and a goatee. He was last seen in a black jacket and blue jeans.

Boerne police and Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting with the search.

Residents can expect to see more law enforcement officers in the area.

Boerne police say more updates will be provided as the information becomes available.

KSAT has a crew headed to Boerne and is working to find out more.