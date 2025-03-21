Skip to main content
Man critically injured after stabbing on Southeast Side, SAPD says

Dollar Tree cashier noticed the man leaning against a store window and called police

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: Crime, Southeast Side, SAPD
The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Goliad Road near Pecan Valley Drive. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was stabbed and hospitalized with critical injuries on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Goliad Road near Pecan Valley Drive.

Police said the man walked to the Dollar Tree store with a stab wound to his chest.

A Dollar Tree cashier noticed the man leaning against a store window and called police, SAPD said.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not available. Police said the crime scene remains active.

KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

