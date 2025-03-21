At least 12 vehicles burglarized or damaged at Alamo Heights apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – At least 12 cars were broken into, damaged or stolen from in two days at the Republic at Alamo Heights apartments, according to San Antonio police.

The incidents happened on Saturday, March 15, and again on the morning of March 20.

According to SAPD, at least five vehicles were affected on March 15, and seven more were targeted on Thursday.

When residents arrived at the complex, they were met with a disturbing sight: shattered windows and broken glass scattered across the parking lot from multiple vehicles.

“Honestly, I was very afraid. I was very fearful,” a resident said. “How did this happen for a second time in the same week?”

Some people are still reeling from the emotional impact.

“Honestly, I feel really violated,” said Maesia McDonald, an affected resident.

Others, like Monica Lara, shared the heartbreak of discovering their belongings covered in glass. Lara, who is four months pregnant, had ultrasound pictures of her unborn child in her vehicle when the break-in occurred.

“It was really heartbreaking,” she said.

While SAPD has not made any arrests or disclosed whether any high-value items were stolen, those KSAT spoke to say that while nothing of significant value was taken, they did have items taken from their vehicles.

Maesia McDonald said that someone took a BB gun from her vehicle.

“That’s the only thing they took, so we kind of just assume they’re looking for guns or something,” said McDonald.

The apartment complex management declined to provide a statement when contacted. When asked about security measures in place, they responded with “no comment.”

Residents, however, expressed concerns over the complex’s lack of visible security features.

“I haven’t seen any,” said one resident, Monica Lara.

Ashlynn, another resident, voiced frustration with the security situation.

“It’s terrifying, and it’s like we pay so much money and expect safety,” said Ashlynn.

Alexandra Blair echoed those concerns, adding, “Every other headlight I see could just be some criminal prowling the lot looking to steal from us.”

Many residents are still picking up the pieces, while others have already paid for vehicle repairs.

“It cost almost a week’s paycheck to repair it, so yeah, it affects my livelihood,” said Monica Lara. “If it’s going to keep happening, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to pay rent.”

The community remains on edge, and as the investigation continues, residents wonder how many more will be affected before any changes are made to address security concerns.