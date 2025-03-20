SAPD debunks post claiming 4-year-old boy was found alone in Southeast Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department debunked a viral Facebook post claiming a 4-year-old boy was abandoned inside a Southeast Side gas station restroom.

According to a Facebook post shared more than 1,000 times, the child was found inside the gas station restroom on Hot Wells Boulevard with a note that said, “To whoever finds this, my mommy and daddy don’t want me anymore.”

The post didn’t specify when the child was allegedly abandoned, but the Facebook user also said, “The manager there recognized the little boy.”

KSAT contacted SAPD, who stated they don’t have a report or case.

“Multiple media outlets have shared that social media post with our office; however, we have been unable to validate its authenticity,” a San Antonio Public Information Officer said in a statement.

Additionally, KSAT reached out to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) for comment.

A DFPS spokesperson said they don’t have an active case.

