Man dies from injuries after fight, shooting at bar on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Police searching for shooter, who fled from the scene

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot during a fight at a Northwest Side bar on Wednesday night has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that a 48-year-old man was with a group of friends on the bar’s patio when an unidentified man confronted him, leading to a fight.

At some point, police said, the unidentified man shot the 48-year-old several times.

The shooter fled the scene. The shooting victim ran several feet before he collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified as of Thursday.

Details on the shooter and motive for the confrontation are unknown at this time.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

