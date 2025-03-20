Skip to main content
Local News

Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting at bar on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Police searching for shooter, who fled from the scene

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a bar on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Police said there was an altercation between two men on the patio that escalated to a shooting.

Officers had found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival, SAPD said.

Police are searching for the shooter, who fled from the scene, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

