Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting at bar on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a bar on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Police said there was an altercation between two men on the patio that escalated to a shooting.

Officers had found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival, SAPD said.

Police are searching for the shooter, who fled from the scene, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.