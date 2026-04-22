2 dead after crash on US Highway 83 in Zavala County, officials say DPS says a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News) ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas – U.S. Highway 83 between La Pryor and Crystal City has been closed “until further notice” after a crash that killed two people, according to the La Pryor Volunteer Fire Department.
The department
posted on Facebook about the crash just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
In a statement to KSAT, the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash.
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers are investigating the crash, the statement said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Playoffs Game 2 inside Frost Bank Center ▶ 0:45 Playoffs Game 2 inside Frost Bank Center NIOSA Night One ▶ 0:36 NIOSA Night One 5 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, after home explosions on North Side, SAFD says ▶ 1:07 5 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, after home explosions on North Side, SAFD says Drizzle Overnight; Pop-Up Storms Tomorrow ▶ 0:33 Drizzle Overnight; Pop-Up Storms Tomorrow Visitors Weigh In: Have You Heard of Fiesta and NIOSA? ▶ 1:13 Visitors Weigh In: Have You Heard of Fiesta and NIOSA? Do You Know the Spurs’ “Honking” Tradition? ▶ 1:09 Do You Know the Spurs’ “Honking” Tradition? WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio ▶ 0:38 WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio How to stay safe when celebrating Fiesta and Spurs playoff games ▶ 1:08 How to stay safe when celebrating Fiesta and Spurs playoff games Multiple Bexar County roadways flooded ▶ 0:53 Multiple Bexar County roadways flooded Flash Flood Warning in effect for Bexar County, surrounding communities until 6 p.m. Monday ▶ 0:36 Flash Flood Warning in effect for Bexar County, surrounding communities until 6 p.m. Monday How to score free breakfast items after each Spurs win this postseason ▶ 0:25 How to score free breakfast items after each Spurs win this postseason WEDNESDAY: KSAT speaks exclusively with Phyllis Ochoa, the woman behind the viral San Antonio song ▶ 0:28 WEDNESDAY: KSAT speaks exclusively with Phyllis Ochoa, the woman behind the viral San Antonio song WATCH: Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pull gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B ▶ 6:05 WATCH: Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pull gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B Community Upset Over New Braunfels Billboard ▶ 1:29 Community Upset Over New Braunfels Billboard San Antonio influencer encourages younger generations to volunteer for Fiesta traditions ▶ 1:45 San Antonio influencer encourages younger generations to volunteer for Fiesta traditions Survey: Social Pressure Driving Overspending ▶ 1:22 Survey: Social Pressure Driving Overspending Saturday Cool-Down, Monday Showers for River Parade ▶ 1:06 Saturday Cool-Down, Monday Showers for River Parade The Evolution of the Fiesta Medal ▶ 0:37 The Evolution of the Fiesta Medal Behind the Scenes look at Fiesta Fiesta production ▶ 1:22 Behind the Scenes look at Fiesta Fiesta production A Taste of New Orleans: KSAT’s Sarah Acosta gets a sneak peek at beignets, boudin balls and more ▶ 1:41 A Taste of New Orleans: KSAT’s Sarah Acosta gets a sneak peek at beignets, boudin balls and more How to repurpose or upcycle your old and new Fiesta medals ▶ 0:44 How to repurpose or upcycle your old and new Fiesta medals Spurs favored by 10.5 vs. Blazers in Game 1 at Frost Bank Center ▶ 1:41 Spurs favored by 10.5 vs. Blazers in Game 1 at Frost Bank Center Teacher shot at Hill Country College Prep released from hospital ▶ 0:24 Teacher shot at Hill Country College Prep released from hospital Hearing centers on negligence claims after Camp Mystic flooding ▶ 0:42 Hearing centers on negligence claims after Camp Mystic flooding Fiesta Forecast Update ▶ 1:11 Fiesta Forecast Update Previous photo Next photo