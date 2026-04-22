2 dead after crash on US Highway 83 in Zavala County, officials say

ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas – U.S. Highway 83 between La Pryor and Crystal City has been closed “until further notice” after a crash that killed two people, according to the La Pryor Volunteer Fire Department.

The department posted on Facebook about the crash just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

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In a statement to KSAT, the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers are investigating the crash, the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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