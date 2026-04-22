Man shot while walking his dog north of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured after being shot in the chest while walking his dog early Wednesday morning near downtown, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Euclid Avenue, located near North St. Mary’s Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the man — who is a doctor in his 30s — suffering from a gunshot wound in the street.

SAPD said that the man was out walking his dog when he was shot in the chest. It’s unclear whether the bullet came from a vehicle or someone on foot.

A person at a nearby apartment complex helped the man after hearing the gunshots, police said.

Officers are checking nearby cameras for more information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More crime coverage on KSAT: