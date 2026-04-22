Man shot while walking his dog north of downtown, SAPD says Victim — who is a doctor in his 30s — was taken to the hospital in critical condition SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured after being shot in the chest while walking his dog early Wednesday morning near downtown, San Antonio police said.
Officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Euclid Avenue, located near North St. Mary’s Street.
Upon arrival, officers found the man — who is a doctor in his 30s — suffering from a gunshot wound in the street.
SAPD said that the man was out walking his dog when he was shot in the chest. It’s unclear whether the bullet came from a vehicle or someone on foot.
A person at a nearby apartment complex helped the man after hearing the gunshots, police said.
Officers are checking nearby cameras for more information on the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.
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