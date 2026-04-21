Erik Cantu receives time served sentence stemming from 2024 misdemeanor assault case

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Another one of Erik Cantu’s criminal cases reached a resolution this week.

Cantu, 21, was sentenced to time served on Monday by Judge Mary Roman inside Bexar County’s Court at Law No. 8, The case stemmed from a 2024 Class A misdemeanor assault.

Cantu was on probation at the time of the assault.

Ultimately, Roman decided the “time served” sentence was adequate due to the prison sentence Cantu received earlier this month for violating his probation multiple times. This means he will not serve any additional prison time due to the misdemeanor assault conviction.

Cantu’s two-year prison sentence was handed down on April 1 by Judge Stephanie Boyd in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court.

The assault case

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a young woman was hospitalized for injuries she suffered in the assault.

A witness told police that the victim and another woman — her friend — were at a house party on the South Side on Sept. 28, 2024, when they heard gunshots.

When they tried to leave, Cantu approached the woman and tried to convince her to get into his Dodge Charger, the affidavit states.

The friend told Cantu to leave her alone, but Cantu “kept insisting” the woman get inside the Charger, the affidavit states. The woman later told police that Cantu “kept insisting that she knew him and that he would take her home.”

“I’m Erik Cantu, I’m Erik Cantu,” the affidavit states, quoting Cantu. “Look me up on Safari.” Cantu put the victim in the Charger and drove off.

At 3:15 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a gas station at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the woman had been assaulted and was unconscious, bleeding and struggling to breathe. She was taken to a hospital.

The officer spoke with two witnesses who said they saw Cantu grab the woman by her hair and pull her out of the Charger, the affidavit states.

The witnesses said they saw him push her to the ground, stomp on her head and kick and punch the woman, according to the San Antonio Police Department. She suffered a cut to the back of her head.

When they tried to get him to stop, they said, he got into the Charger and “began driving recklessly before finally driving away.”

An employee at the gas station told police Cantu had entered the store to use the restroom and pay for gas and appeared intoxicated. The employee said they saw Cantu start to fight with the woman, the affidavit states.

A warrant for his arrest in the case wasn’t issued until Sept. 18, 2025.

What may be next for Cantu

While he was out on bond for the 2024 assault charge, Cantu was arrested and accused of burglary of a habitation in December 2025.

The burglary charge is considered a second-degree felony. It is unclear when Cantu will make his next court appearance regarding the 2025 charge.

Cantu’s name first made national news when he was 17. He was shot by now-former San Antonio police officer James Brennand.

Brennand, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. In October 2022, police records showed Brennand fired multiple shots at a BMW driven by Cantu.

Brennan’s trial date has been scheduled for this summer. Jury selection is tentatively scheduled for July 21.

If found guilty of the charge, Brennand could face up to life in prison.

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