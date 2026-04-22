NISD staff member hit by vehicle outside elementary school, expected to be taken to hospital, district says

An incident at Raba Elementary School on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in the 9700 block of Raba Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A staff member was hit by a vehicle at Raba Elementary School on the Northwest Side on Wednesday morning, according to the Northside Independent School District.

The incident was reported at around 7:15 a.m. on campus in the 9700 block of Raba Drive, not far from Westover Hills and Wiseman Boulevards. The school day starts at 7:45 a.m., according to the school’s website.

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An NISD spokesperson told KSAT that an adult staff member was struck by a personal vehicle.

Paramedics are expected to transport the staff member to a local hospital.

No other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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