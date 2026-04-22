Spurs Game 5 playoff tickets on sale for April 28 matchup vs. Trail Blazers

(Darren Abate, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center right, greets fans after an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, April 10, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced that tickets for Game 5 of their First Round NBA Playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers are now on sale following Tuesday night’s loss. The series is now tied 1-1.

Fans can purchase tickets through Spurs.com/Ticketmaster or the official Spurs mobile app.

Recommended Videos

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Tipoff time and broadcast details have not yet been announced.

>> Wembanyama exits Spurs-Trail Blazers Game 2 after face-first fall

How to buy tickets

Tickets are available now to the general public at Spurs.com/Ticketmaster. Suites and luxury boxes can be reserved at SpursSuites.com.

The Spurs are reminding fans to purchase tickets only through official channels. Tickets bought from third-party sources may not be valid for entry.

Free T-shirts, giveaways, fan experiences

Every fan attending Game 5 will find a free, game-exclusive playoff T-shirt waiting at their seat.

The Game 5 design is dubbed “Puro San Anto Loud” and presented by Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.

The first 500 fans entering through the ULTRA Club will receive a free pair of Spurs sunglasses.

Fans can also purchase limited Fan Experience Packages, which include courtside experiences, post-game free throws and more. A Spurs game ticket is required for all add-on experiences, and availability is limited.

A commemorative ticket add-on will also be available before and after the game for $15.