Spurs Game 5 playoff tickets on sale for April 28 matchup vs. Trail Blazers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced that tickets for Game 5 of their First Round NBA Playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers are now on sale following Tuesday night’s loss. The series is now tied 1-1.
Fans can purchase tickets through Spurs.com/Ticketmaster or the official Spurs mobile app.
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Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Tipoff time and broadcast details have not yet been announced.
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How to buy tickets
Tickets are available now to the general public at Spurs.com/Ticketmaster. Suites and luxury boxes can be reserved at SpursSuites.com.
The Spurs are reminding fans to purchase tickets only through official channels. Tickets bought from third-party sources may not be valid for entry.
Free T-shirts, giveaways, fan experiences
Every fan attending Game 5 will find a free, game-exclusive playoff T-shirt waiting at their seat.
The Game 5 design is dubbed “Puro San Anto Loud” and presented by Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.
The first 500 fans entering through the ULTRA Club will receive a free pair of Spurs sunglasses.
Fans can also purchase limited Fan Experience Packages, which include courtside experiences, post-game free throws and more. A Spurs game ticket is required for all add-on experiences, and availability is limited.
A commemorative ticket add-on will also be available before and after the game for $15.