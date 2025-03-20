Man arrested, accused of shooting toward residents at South Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after firing gunshots near residents outside a South Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Monday in the 7000 block of Quig Drive.

Recommended Videos

Witnesses told police that the shooter, identified as Raul Sanchez Jr., fired gunshots toward at least four residents.

A resident told officers that Sanchez Jr. approached them and asked if there was a problem. When the resident said no, police said Sanchez Jr. pulled out a gun and fired a shot in their direction.

The resident was able to escape uninjured, but Sanchez Jr. continued shooting toward other residents in a similar manner, SAPD said.

As officers responded to the apartment complex near midnight, Sanchez Jr. fired another gunshot into the air, according to police.

Sanchez Jr. was later arrested in a nearby apartment after a witness provided officers with footage of him, police said.

Sanchez Jr. was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD. He also faces unlawful carry of a weapon with felony conviction and discharge of a firearm charges.

No injuries were reported.

Read Also: