San Antonio police searching for suspects after 2 injured in West Side shooting

San Antonio police are searching for suspects after two people were injured in a shooting on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after two people were injured in a shooting on the West Side.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Monterey Street, where two women were found with gunshot wounds.

Recommended Videos

The suspects were attending a party at the location when they were asked to leave for an unknown reason, police said.

“The suspects left, but in retaliation came back to the location and began to shoot at it,” police said.

A 31-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were struck by gunfire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the shooting. Suspect information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: