Local News

San Antonio police searching for suspects after 2 injured in West Side shooting

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police are searching for suspects after two people were injured in a shooting on the West Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after two people were injured in a shooting on the West Side.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Monterey Street, where two women were found with gunshot wounds.

The suspects were attending a party at the location when they were asked to leave for an unknown reason, police said.

“The suspects left, but in retaliation came back to the location and began to shoot at it,” police said.

A 31-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were struck by gunfire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the shooting. Suspect information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

