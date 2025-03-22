Residents express fear, concerns after man fires shots near Southeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and faces several charges after he allegedly fired gunshots near residents outside a Southeast Side apartment complex.

Raul Sanchez Jr. was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction and one count of discharge of a firearm in a municipality of over 100,000 people.

Neighbors at the Southeast Side apartment complex described the situation as scary, especially since a child was involved.

“It was pretty scary,” one woman told KSAT. “I saw a lot of it through my bedroom window.”

According to a San Antonio police report, between 10:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on March 18, Sanchez started shooting at people walking by the park area he was initially sitting near.

“He was sitting over there just yelling and talking to his self,” one witness said. “He was shooting around at other people that would be passing.”

“I saw the cops hiding behind some cars and trying to see where the guy went,” another woman said. “People were running around.”

The police report lists there was one witness and four victims, including a 12-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother told KSAT what her daughter told her happened.

“She was walking to the store, and the man shot at her,” the mother said.

“Anything could have happened because he was firing off shots,” one woman said. “I could have been shot through the house.”

The report stated Sanchez also shot at a man who was taking out the trash with his wife and daughter.

According to the report, a witness showed police video of the man “walking back and forth in the parking lot, reaching in his waistband and pulling the firearm out.”

Police then took Sanchez into custody, and he was later charged with the six offenses.

No injuries were reported. However, the incident happened in a neighborhood where people said gunshots are common but something they don’t want to be normalized.

“We try to protect our community and the kids around it, and it’s hard,” a neighbor told KSAT.

Others told KSAT that leaving may be their only option.

“My son wants me to move in with him because he knows this isn’t in a safe area either,” a witness said.

As of Friday evening, Sanchez remains booked in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

