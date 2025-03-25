Man allegedly sets fire to apartment, locks woman inside after argument, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained after he allegedly set fire to an apartment with a woman locked inside after an argument, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

A man and woman got into an argument inside the complex, and the man locked the woman inside their apartment and lit a fire, an SAFD battalion chief said.

The woman and another person jumped from a balcony to escape the fire, SAFD said. It is unclear if the other person was also in the apartment. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

San Antonio police detained the man nearby after he fled, the fire battalion chief said.

A firefighter also sustained minor burn injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to SAFD.

It is unknown what charges the suspect could face; however, arson charges could come, the battalion chief said. An email from SAFD marketing manager Woody Woodward said the department’s arson division is investigating the fire.

The apartment did not have significant structural damage, according to SAFD.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information. This story will be updated.