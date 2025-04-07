SAFD stresses fire safety measures after structure fire on East Side

A vacant building at 700 Austin St. caught fire after multiple people broke into the building in an attempt to warm themselves from cold weather, SAFD said.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is emphasizing the importance of fire safety ahead of rising temperatures and outdoor fire risks.

On Monday, the department responded to a two-story residential building fire on the East Side. The vacant building at 700 Austin St. caught fire after multiple people broke into the building in an attempt to warm themselves from cold weather, SAFD said.

The fire was spotted by a driver. SAFD said the fire was contained in close to 15 minutes with no injuries reported.

The property belongs to OK TOURS, a charter bus service and tours company. The chief operating officer of OK TOURS said this is the third time the building has caught on fire.

He said that the company has been waiting on permits from the city to continue renovations on the property.

Many factors have contributed to a multi-year drought in San Antonio that brought a number of brush fires to Bexar County and surrounding areas last month.

However, measures can be taken to fan the risk of house fires.

SAFD said unsafe smoking is the leading cause of home fires that kill older adults. It is recommended that cigarettes are properly put out and that tip-resistant ashtrays are used on a flat surface.

Ovens and stoves should never be used to heat a room and space heaters should be handled with caution, SAFD said.

Heaters should be at least three feet away from flammable objects and should be unplugged when not in use.

SAFD offers public services such as smoke alarm installations and fire safety trainings. For more fire safety materials and resources, click here.

