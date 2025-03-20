Brush fires now posing threats for homes, businesses within San Antonio city limits

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Dry conditions and strong winds that have fanned the flames of recent brush fires, from the Hill Country to south Bexar County, are now causing similar problems within San Antonio city limits.

A fire that broke out in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon near Crestway Drive and Midcrown Drive damaged a home and threatened a business.

The area of that fire is located just outside Windcrest city limits in San Antonio.

Windcrest firefighters, who were the first to respond, said it appeared the fire started in a pile of trash near what had been a homeless encampment.

However, due to blustery winds and dry brush nearby, flames spread quickly.

Karyn Boyle, who owns Midtown Laundry and Dry Cleaners with her husband, Bill, was across town at the time.

Boyle said she found out about the fire in a series of phone calls. The first call came from the fire department and a second call came from an employee who said her family business was threatened.

“(The employee) said, ‘Karyn, there’s a fire.’ And I said, ‘Yes, I know. Get out of the building. Just get out. Leave everything,” Boyle said.

As soon as she arrived at the property, though, Boyle said she went into rescue mode, trying to save customers' clothes from harm.

“We all just ran in and we were taking clothes out on racks and rolling them across the street,” Boyle said. “I wanted to save the formal wear for all the little girls that have quinceañera dresses here and bridesmaids dresses.”

The business also shut down temporarily due to the fire. Ultimately, it was spared and opened for business again on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, San Antonio fire crews spent part of the night in Brackenridge Park fighting a brush fire there.

Firefighters said that fire also started in an area near a homeless encampment, located near Avenue B.

There were no structures threatened or damaged in that fire.

According to an SAFD public information officer, this was the fifth grass fire in the city this week handled by that particular crew.

Back at her shop, Boyle was grateful her business escaped any damage.

“You never think it’s gonna happen to you,” Boyle said. “That’s what was scary.”

More recent fire coverage on KSAT: