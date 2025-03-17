‘It’s almost enough to make you cry': Crabapple Fire victims share stories, support from neighbors

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Monday, March 17 marks the third day of the Crabapple Fire that has burned nearly 10,000 (9,737) acres just north of Fredericksburg.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Texas A&M Forest Service’s database said fire containment has climbed up to 95%, but there are still several people left with burned property and possessions.

“This fire has left my land looking like it’s a moon on another planet,” Gillespie County resident Charles Reaves said. “I’m not sure I even recognize it.”

Reaves has lived near Willow City since 1980. He has seen a lot happen to his land in the last few years, including a winter freeze and a tornado.

Add the Crabapple Fire to the list.

“It’s almost enough to make you cry,” Reaves said.

Reaves said he has 143.8 acres that were burned during the 3-day-old fire. He and his family were forced to evacuate until firefighters could get a firmer grip of the fire around his home.

Reaves is now left with a burnt barn, tractor and cattle with nowhere to roam.

“We noticed the fires over the hill. The fire started to get worse, and we started noticing ashes, intermittent ashes, landing on my brother’s truck right over here on this barn,” Garet Gold said. “We knew we only had around 30 minutes to get out of here and evacuate, and we were right.”

Soon after he regained access to his land again, Reaves said a group of volunteers — including friends, family and strangers — offered to help move his cattle to another pasture.

"It doesn’t get any better. I mean, you can’t buy that,“ Gold said. ”It’s a feeling, you know, to know that there were people here literally saving my uncle’s house. They saved our barn. They saved hundreds of houses, and they’re just here all night long. They’re just working. That’s pretty powerful stuff."

Reaves said he is still working to figure out what’s next for his family but knowing the community has his back gives him hope.

“This is the beauty of living in a small community,” Reaves said. “When someone has a problem, people always show up to help.”

