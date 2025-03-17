Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo offers emergency shelter for horses, cattle affected by Crabapple Fire

Fire has burned over 9,700 acres and is 65% contained as of Monday, officials say

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is offering emergency shelter for horses and cattle affected by the Crabapple Fire.

The rodeo team announced in an Instagram post that anyone in need of immediate care or a safe place for their animals can contact them at 210-225-5851.

The massive grass fire, also known as the Crabapple Fire, started in Gillespie County on Saturday, March 15, and has since burned over 9,700 acres as of Monday, according to officials.

First responders first noticed the fire when plumes of smoke were reported north of Fredericksburg. The affected area stretches from Lower Crabapple Road to FM 1631.

>> TIMELINE: What we know about Gillespie County’s Crabapple Fire

On Monday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire is 65% contained.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state’s request for Fire Management Assistance Grants for the Rest Area Fire in Gray County and Crabapple Fire.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

KSAT DEALS