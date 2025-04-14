Skip to main content
Fire forces weekslong closure at Frio County Annex in Dilley, officials say

The county says no injuries were reported in the fire

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

The Frio County Annex, located at 101 N. Commerce St., in Dilley, Texas. (Google Maps)

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – A fire forced the temporary closure of the Frio County Annex in Dilley, Texas, officials said on Monday.

The fire happened Sunday night inside the annex located at 101 N. Commerce St., according to a Facebook post from the county.

The fire has since been extinguished. The county said no injuries were reported.

As a result of the fire, Frio County officials said damage to the annex could be repaired within the next “few weeks to a few months.” The county has yet to specify a firm timeline for when the annex will resume its normal operations.

In the meantime, the county said it is looking to temporarily restore some of the annex’s functions — namely the Justice of the Peace for Precinct No. 4, the Dilley Frio County Information Resource Center and the Frio County Emergency Management Coordinator. Officials said they will announce updates on those services within “the next few days.”

Dilley residents can still call the Justice of the Peace for Precinct No. 4 at (830) 326-3250.

The county said residents can call the following services via their Pearsall-based phone numbers: the Frio County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office at (830) 505-2994, the Dilley Frio County Information Resource Center at (830) 505-2989, WIC at (830) 505-7385 and Camino Real MHMR at (830) 334-0075.

KSAT DEALS