KSAT viewers share sightings of ‘mysterious ring’ illuminating sky during the pink moon

SAN ANTONIO – As April’s full moon rose on Saturday night, several KSAT viewers noticed a “mysterious ring” and a “flying object” in the sky.

Multiple KSAT Connect users shared and even called the station to report the sighting.

Some viewers said the object moved “slowly” and had a “ring around it,” while others noted that it suddenly “disappeared.” However, it’s unclear what the observation could have been.

Take a look at these photos and videos KSAT Connect users have shared to us so far:

