Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

KSAT viewers share sightings of ‘mysterious ring’ illuminating sky during the pink moon

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: KSAT Connect, San Antonio
As April’s full moon rose on Saturday night, several KSAT viewers shared photos of a “mysterious ring” and a “flying object” in the sky. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – As April’s full moon rose on Saturday night, several KSAT viewers noticed a “mysterious ring” and a “flying object” in the sky.

Multiple KSAT Connect users shared and even called the station to report the sighting.

Recommended Videos

Some viewers said the object moved “slowly” and had a “ring around it,” while others noted that it suddenly “disappeared.” However, it’s unclear what the observation could have been.

Take a look at these photos and videos KSAT Connect users have shared to us so far:

Jalva

Flying object

5
San Antonio
huktex
1
San Antonio
ojazmo

Mysterious ring like orb illuminating from tonight's Pink Moon.

1
San Antonio
Pin media image
Rusto-mania
2
San Antonio
Anonymous Viewer

Strange flying object

1
San Antonio
Denise Sanchez

Light appears in sky then disappears

0
San Antonio

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS