Local News

KSAT Connect users capture stunning photos of April’s full moon lighting up South Texas

Share your photos and videos for a chance to be featured on-air or online

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: KSAT Connect, Pink Moon, Full Moon
KSAT Connect users share photos of the pink moon on April 12, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – People across South Texas were treated to a beautiful sight on Saturday night as the pink moon illuminated the night sky.

While the pink moon did not leave a rosy hue in the sky, it still inspired KSAT Connect users to share their fantastic photos.

On Saturday, the skies were clear, but the sun did not set until after the “peak” of the pink moon.

Take a look at the stunning photos of the pink moon KSAT Connect users have shared so far:

The pink moon was indeed pink.
Peggy McCall

The pink moon was indeed pink.

0
Sisterdale
The Moon really was pink tonight! Wow!
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

The Moon really was pink tonight! Wow!

0
San Antonio
Moonrise over Galveston Bay in San Leon Texas
Tina Cruz

Moonrise over Galveston Bay in San Leon Texas

0
San Leon
There was love in the air tonight.
Taylor Mcclelland

There was love in the air tonight.

0
San Antonio
Full moon rising.
L Hartman

Full moon rising.

0
Stockdale
Pink Moonrise over Galveston Bay in San Leon, TX
Tina Cruz

Pink Moonrise over Galveston Bay in San Leon, TX

0
San Leon
Unretouched photo of "pink moon" taken by Nikon around dusk
Patrick

Unretouched photo of "pink moon" taken by Nikon around dusk

0
San Antonio
Pretty in Pink
WEEinthecity

Pretty in Pink

0
League City
Pink Moon 2025 unfortunately it was hiding behind power lines
Breck

Pink Moon 2025 unfortunately it was hiding behind power lines

0
Houston
Full moon in Round Mountain, Tx.
Aggie78

Full moon in Round Mountain, Tx.

0
Round Mountain

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

