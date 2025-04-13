KSAT Connect users capture stunning photos of April’s full moon lighting up South Texas

KSAT Connect users share photos of the pink moon on April 12, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – People across South Texas were treated to a beautiful sight on Saturday night as the pink moon illuminated the night sky.

While the pink moon did not leave a rosy hue in the sky, it still inspired KSAT Connect users to share their fantastic photos.

On Saturday, the skies were clear, but the sun did not set until after the “peak” of the pink moon.

Take a look at the stunning photos of the pink moon KSAT Connect users have shared so far:

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.