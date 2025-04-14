Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the May 3 election

Election Day polling locations: Where to vote in Bexar County

Bexar County voters will have nearly 50 polling sites to choose from during the early voting period for the upcoming general election.

Early voting starts on Tuesday, April 22, and ends on Tuesday, April 29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3.

Polling locations include schools, libraries, churches and community centers.

In San Antonio, voters will make their pick for the next mayor and who they want to represent them on the City Council.

Voters in municipalities other than San Antonio also have races to consider, as do voters in nine local school districts.

View the May 3 ballot in Bexar County here.

Early voting hours

Tuesday, April 22-Friday, April 25: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote early in Bexar County

Alamo Heights ISD Administration Building - 7101 Broadway St.

Bexar County Election Department - 1103 Frio St.

Bexar County Justice Center - 300 Dolorosa

Brook Hollow Branch Library - 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall - 209 Lemonwood

Christian Family Baptist Church - 1589 Grosenbacher Road

Claude Black Community Center - 2805 E. Commerce St.

Cody Branch Library - 11441 Vance Jackson Road

Copernicus Community Center - 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library - 2803 Hunter Blvd.

East Central ISD Admin. Office - Board Room - 6634 New Sulphur Springs Road

Elmendorf City Hall - 8304 FM 327

Encino Branch Library - 2515 E. Evans Road

Great Northwest Branch Library - 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library - 7978 W. Military Drive

Igo Branch Library - 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy.

Johnston Branch Library - 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall - 112 Bauman St.

Ladera Elementary School - 14750 W. Grosenbacher Road

Leon Valley Conference Center - 6421 Evers Road

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center - 2809 Broadway St.

Maverick Branch Library - 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library - 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library - 3222 Culebra Road

Mission Branch Library - 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northeast Lakeview College – Medina CTE Center, Building 800, Room 104 - 1201 Kitty Hawk Road

Northside Activity Center - 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College – Mountain Laurel Hall, Room 117 - 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Our Lady of the Lake University - 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College – Palomino Center, Room 110 - 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak - 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office - 3505 Pleasanton Road

Precinct 3 Satellite Office - 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College - Victory Center, Room 117 - 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library - 6322 US Hwy. 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library - 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall - 900 Saddletree Ct.

Somerset City Hall - 7360 E. 6th St.

Southside ISD Administration Building - 1460 Martinez-Losoya Road

St. Hedwig City Hall - 13065 FM - 1346

St. Philips College – Watson Fine Arts Center, Morgan Gallery, Room 100 - 1801 Martin Luther King Drive

Tobin Library at Oakwell - 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library - 100 Northview Drive

UTSA - 1 UTSA Circle

Windcrest Civic Center - 9310 Jim Seal Drive

Wonderland of the Americas - Room A79 - 4522 Fredericksburg Road

How to know if you’re registered to vote

The last day to register to vote in this election has passed.

Click here to check your status (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

What to do if you have lost your voter registration card

If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID. Bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

Important dates for the May 3 election

Jan. 1: First day to apply for a ballot by mail.

April 3: Last day to register to vote (postmarked).

April 22: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received).

April 22-April 29: Early voting period.

May 3: Election Day; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

