Man arrested after allegedly trying to run over ex-SAPD officer outside court hearing, records show

James Michael Cox, 58, was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also faces charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest in Medina County, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of trying to run over a former San Antonio police officer following the ex-officer’s court hearing late last month, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

The warrant, issued April 1, accused Cox of trying to hit ex-SAPD officer James Brennand with a vehicle in a parking lot near the Bexar County Justice Center on March 26.

Brennand, who is on bond awaiting trial for the 2022 shooting of a teenager outside of a North Side McDonald’s, had just taken part in a hearing when the incident occurred.

Cox was seen driving erratically around a parking lot at 110 W. Nueva Street. At one point, Brennand was forced to duck behind a vehicle to avoid being hit, a BCSO incident report states.

Cox almost hit a parked vehicle and then exited the lot, the report states.

A witness corroborated the information Brennand gave deputies.

Cellphone video of a portion of the incident was also recorded.

In it, Cox identifies himself by name and informs the person recording the footage that he has a bachelor’s degree and to look him up at the University of Washington.

“You ever heard of the Huskies? That’s my alma mater,” the man identified as Cox said in the video, before honking his horn and driving off in a silver Toyota sedan with Texas license plates.

Brennand told BCSO investigators that, due to the nature of his criminal case, “this happens once a week.”

Brennand, who is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant and faces up to life in prison if found guilty, is accused of shooting then-teenager Erik Cantu as Cantu tried to drive away from a parking lot in October 2022.

Cantu, who was shot multiple times and seriously injured, survived.

A passenger in Cantu’s vehicle was not injured.

Brennand was fired from SAPD and later indicted in connection with the shooting.

No trial date has been set for Brennand.

