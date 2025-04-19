What’s open, closed on Easter 2025 in the San Antonio area

(Allison Dinner, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Running out of time to get “egg-stra” Easter supplies? Hop to it — some major grocers will be closed this Sunday.

Easter lands on Sunday, April 20 this year and many popular locations will be closed for the holiday.

Recommended Videos

>> Where to get Easter brunch, desserts in San Antonio

Here’s a rundown of places open in the San Antonio area:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Dunkin

Family Dollar

IKEA

LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio

McDonald’s

PetSmart

San Antonio Zoo

SeaWorld San Antonio

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Starbucks

Trader Joes

Walmart

Walgreen’s

Whataburger

Whole Foods

Wendy’s

The following stores will be closed on Easter:

Central Market

Costco

H-E-B

HomeGoods

Ingram Park Mall

Lowe’s

Marshall’s

North Star Mall

Raising Cane’s

Rolling Oaks Mall

San Antonio Museum of Art

Sam’s Club

South Park Mall

Target

The Shops at La Cantera

TJ Maxx

Wonderland of the Americas

Read also: