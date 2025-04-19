What’s open, closed on Easter 2025 in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Running out of time to get “egg-stra” Easter supplies? Hop to it — some major grocers will be closed this Sunday.
Easter lands on Sunday, April 20 this year and many popular locations will be closed for the holiday.
Here’s a rundown of places open in the San Antonio area:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Dunkin
- Family Dollar
- IKEA
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio
- McDonald’s
- PetSmart
- San Antonio Zoo
- SeaWorld San Antonio
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas
- Starbucks
- Trader Joes
- Walmart
- Walgreen’s
- Whataburger
- Whole Foods
- Wendy’s
The following stores will be closed on Easter:
- Central Market
- Costco
- H-E-B
- HomeGoods
- Ingram Park Mall
- Lowe’s
- Marshall’s
- North Star Mall
- Raising Cane’s
- Rolling Oaks Mall
- San Antonio Museum of Art
- Sam’s Club
- South Park Mall
- Target
- The Shops at La Cantera
- TJ Maxx
- Wonderland of the Americas
