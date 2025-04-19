Skip to main content
What’s open, closed on Easter 2025 in the San Antonio area

H-E-B and Costco are among grocers that are closed on Sunday, April 20

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – Running out of time to get “egg-stra” Easter supplies? Hop to it — some major grocers will be closed this Sunday.

Easter lands on Sunday, April 20 this year and many popular locations will be closed for the holiday.

Here’s a rundown of places open in the San Antonio area:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Dunkin
  • Family Dollar
  • IKEA
  • LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio
  • McDonald’s
  • PetSmart
  • San Antonio Zoo
  • SeaWorld San Antonio
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Starbucks
  • Trader Joes
  • Walmart
  • Walgreen’s
  • Whataburger
  • Whole Foods
  • Wendy’s

The following stores will be closed on Easter:

  • Central Market
  • Costco
  • H-E-B
  • HomeGoods
  • Ingram Park Mall
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshall’s
  • North Star Mall
  • Raising Cane’s
  • Rolling Oaks Mall
  • San Antonio Museum of Art
  • Sam’s Club
  • South Park Mall
  • Target
  • The Shops at La Cantera
  • TJ Maxx
  • Wonderland of the Americas

