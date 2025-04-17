Passion Play to take place in downtown San Antonio on Good Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets of downtown San Antonio for the Good Friday tradition that recreates the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ — the Passion Play.

The procession starts on Friday morning at Travis Park and ends at Main Plaza, where the reenactment will take place in front of San Fernando Cathedral.

KSAT will carry CTSA’s feed of the Passion Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can watch a livestream of the Passion Play in this article, on KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible. If there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

The San Antonio Passion Play dates back to 1983, when the wooden cross carried by the actor playing Jesus weighed 150 pounds. A 50-pound cross is used today.

Click here for more information.