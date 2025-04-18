These themed events are happening during Easter weekend

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Easter weekend, and these events can help make the time truly special for your family.

Here is what is taking place in and around San Antonio, specifically for Easter:

Friday, April 18:

Castroville Regional Park will have a free Easter Egg hunt starting at 9:30 a.m. According to their social media, children will be separated by age.

Catalyst Church in the 9700 block of Huebner Road will be hosting Eggstravagant 2025 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a free Easter Egg hunt separated by age, games, a raffle drawing, food and more. Their website said you need to register before the event for a chance to win a prize.

The Fellowship of San Antonio will have a night of family worship, an Egg Hunt and egg decoration from 6-8 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Golf Road. According to their website, the event is aimed at families with children ages preschool to fifth grade.

Live the Life Church will host several Community Egg Hunts around San Antonio. According to their website, these will take place at 7 p.m. Some locations include Tealer Park, Monte Viejo Park and Mission del Lago Community Park.

Saturday, April 19:

Alamo Ranch Food Truck Park will host an Easter Celebration at 11:30 a.m. There will be egg hunts divided by age, food, photo ops, a bounce house, a craft market, music, and more.

The Rock at La Cantera will host a free, age-separated Easter Egg hunt for kids ages 1-12 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. According to their social media page, there will also be family activities and an outdoor screening of “Rise of the Guardians,” starting at 11:40 a.m.

McAllister Park will have an Easter Eggstravaganza in the 13000 block of Jones-Maltsberger Road. The website said the event will start at 11 a.m. and include games and treats in addition to an egg hunt.

Ivy Kids at Stone Oak is hosting a Shop and Hop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Mission Springs. Their social media said there will be two egg hunts, food trucks, dessert, face painting, local vendors and more.

Inspirational Experiences will be having an inclusive Sensitive Easter Bunny event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church. There will an Easter bunny to take photos with in a sensory-friendly environment, an Easter Egg hunt, cookie decorating and field games.

Upon a Star will host an Egg Slime-aganza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Embassy Oaks. According to their website, only kids need a ticket ($30 online, $40 at the door) for the event. They will get a 32-oz bucket for slime and eggs. Face painting, canvas painting, vendor shopping and Easter bunny pictures are a part of the event.

Sunday, April 20:

Christian Family Church will have a Sunday service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Loop 1604 East. Their website said there will be an Easter Egg hunt, carnival games, an arts and crafts station, a balloon artist, a petting zoo, food and more.

In Poteet, La Familia Ranch will have an Easter Sunday celebration from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the 7200 block of West FM 476. According to their website, there will be hayrides, fishing, pedal boats, an egg hunt, longhorn feeding, mechanical bull rides and more. Tickets are $17 for ages three and older; two and under get in for free.

The San Antonio Missions will host a pregame Easter Egg Hunt at noon for the kids and will invite them onto the field after the game to run the bases. According to their website, if you bring your pet bunny to the box office, you will receive one free ticket and can enjoy the game with your furry friend. Tickets range from $12 to $36.

The San Antonio Zoo is having an Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be six Egg Hunt Stations around the zoo where guests can collect treats from piñata displays. Their website said a meet-and-greet with the Easter bunny and photo ops will be available.

