🎊 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Easter, Guayabera Fest, ‘Disney on Ice: Let’s Dance!’

Get ready to hop into a weekend full of fun in the Alamo City!

Whether you’re looking to celebrate Easter or attending festivals in the city, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Recommended Videos

Families heading to Easter events can share their experiences by posting to KSAT Connect!

Here’s a cracking list of activities to hop into this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

“DISNEY ON ICE: LET’S DANCE!”: Several performances will take place at the Alamodome from April 18-20. Enjoy the shows featuring Mickey and his friends, as well as other Disney characters. Tickets are available Several performances will take place at the Alamodome from April 18-20. Enjoy the shows featuring Mickey and his friends, as well as other Disney characters. Tickets are available here

EASTER BRUNCH & DESSERTS: Several restaurants across San Antonio are hopping into the Easter spirit with brunches, buffets desserts and more. For a list of places offering Easter-themed meals and desserts, Several restaurants across San Antonio are hopping into the Easter spirit with brunches, buffets desserts and more. For a list of places offering Easter-themed meals and desserts, click here

EASTER IN THE PARK: The Brackenridge Park Conservancy is teaming up with Pura Vida to present a free Easter in the Park celebration from April 18-20. There will be daily activities including live music, an Easter egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny. For a list of all the performers and activities, The Brackenridge Park Conservancy is teaming up with Pura Vida to present a free Easter in the Park celebration from April 18-20. There will be daily activities including live music, an Easter egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny. For a list of all the performers and activities, click here

SEAWORLD SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL: The festival features a tasting of over 60 unique global dishes. The event happens weekly from Thursdays through Sundays until May 18. The festival features a tasting of over 60 unique global dishes. The event happens weekly from Thursdays through Sundays until May 18. Click here for more details.

Friday, April 18

OBITUARY: Enjoy a night of metal music from Obituary, which is celebrating 35 years of “Cause of Death.” The band will perform from 6-11 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available Enjoy a night of metal music from Obituary, which is celebrating 35 years of “Cause of Death.” The band will perform from 6-11 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available here

Saturday, April 19

CREEPY CUTE EASTER EGG HUNT: Families can find the eggs hidden among creepy dolls during the Creepy Cute Easter Egg Hunt, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Haunted Dollhouse Museum, 619 W. Hildebrand Ave. The person who finds the “lucky egg” will win a free one-year museum membership. Families can find the eggs hidden among creepy dolls during the Creepy Cute Easter Egg Hunt, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Haunted Dollhouse Museum, 619 W. Hildebrand Ave. The person who finds the “lucky egg” will win a free one-year museum membership. Admission to the museum is $15 for people over 12 and $10 for children ages 4-12.

FESTIVAL OF INDIA: The The India Association of San Antonio will host its annual celebration to showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India from 3-10 p.m. at Hemisfair. The festival will feature Indian cuisine, handicrafts, music, performances and more.

GUAYABERA FEST: The free annual pre-Fiesta celebration will return to downtown San Antonio for its fifth year. The festival honors culture, style and community. The event will be from 1-8 p.m. on April 19 at Travis Park. The fifth annual event will include live music, fashion showcases and more. The free annual pre-Fiesta celebration will return to downtown San Antonio for its fifth year. The festival honors culture, style and community. The event will be from 1-8 p.m. on April 19 at Travis Park. The fifth annual event will include live music, fashion showcases and more. Click here for more details.

HEMISFAIR’S SUPER FUN SATURDAY: BUBBLE BASH: Hemisfair will host its Super Fun Saturday: Bubble Bash event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yanaguana Garden. The event is free and open to the public.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

POPPY: The singer will perform at her “They’re All Around Us” tour at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The singer will perform at her “They’re All Around Us” tour at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available online

SEAWORLD EASTER CELEBRATION: SeaWorld San Antonio will host an Easter celebration from April 19-20. Families can meet the Easter bunny and an Easter hunt. The event is included with admission to the park.

SPRING FEVER FEST: Natural Bridge Caverns will host the last festival on April 19. The event features crafts, a scavenger hunt, a hay maze, live music and more. The event is included with admission. For more details, Natural Bridge Caverns will host the last festival on April 19. The event features crafts, a scavenger hunt, a hay maze, live music and more. The event is included with admission. For more details, click here

Sunday, April 20

EASTER EGGS-TRAVAGANZA: The Tower of the Americas will host the annual event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 739 E. César E. Chávez Boulevard. The Tower of the Americas will host the annual event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 739 E. César E. Chávez Boulevard. General admission is $10. An Easter hunt will also take place throughout the day. However, additional tickets will need to be purchased at the door for $5 each.

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

What’s trending: