The Krampus Fiesta Masquerade Pachanga comes to Southtown during Fiesta season

SAN ANTONIO – The Krampus Fiesta Masquerade Pachanga is coming to Southtown during the Fiesta season.

The event follows last year’s controversial first Krampus parade in San Antonio as a continuation of festivities inspired by the German folklore figure Krampus.

The masquerade party will take place from 6-10 p.m. on April 24 at The Good Kind at 1127 S. St. Mary’s St.

Attendees are expected to take costume inspiration from Krampus, the half-goat, half-demon figure, but event organizers encourage creative fashion.

Organizers encourage costumes in the vein of luchadores, masquerade, steampunk, goth, Mardi Gras, fantasy and more.

Aside from costumes, it will feature live music and vendors.

Local punk band Piñata Protest will headline the event alongside DJ Sue Problema; Bewitching Brujas and Bexar Brass will also perform.

General admission tickets start at $47.50 with VIP options available for $75.

Proceeds from the event will fund the 2025 Yuletide Krampus Parade expected to be held on Dec. 5, 2025.

