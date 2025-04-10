Free La Semana Alegre festival announces lineup for Fiesta 2025

SAN ANTONIO – La Semana Alegre returns for two days of live music downtown as part of the Fiesta 2025 festivities.

The free festival will take place May 1-2 at Civic Park at Hemisfair.

Recommended Videos

The event will feature a two-stage concert series with food vendors, an art market and more, according to a news release.

From cumbia groups to punk rock bands, here’s a breakdown of the featured music acts announced for the two-day festival:

Thursday, May 1

Civic Park Stage

Girl in a Coma

Die Spitz

Sun Day

Joe King Carrasco

Garrett T. Capps

Plaza Stage

Chicos de Barrio

Kings del Wepa

Llamativa

Lynnwood King & The Revival

Friday, May 2

Civic Park Stage

Los Yesterdays

Sunny Ozuna

Vanita Leo

Rudy De Anda

Plaza Stage

Legs Diamond

Temple of Love

Exit Stage Left

Lonely Horse

Bexar Brass

Attendees can also enjoy Fiesta-favorite food and drinks like gorditas, chicken-on-a-stick, aguas frescas, Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails and more.

La Semana Alegre Market will feature a showcase of local vendors and artists selling handcrafted goods and vintage items.

While general admission is free, VIP tickets can be purchased for $40. VIP access includes a dedicated bar and viewing deck, priority line access and drink tickets.

“It’s our gift to the city—a free Fiesta favorite made more inclusive, joyful, and welcoming for all San Antonians," said Susan Thompson, president and executive director of the Hemisfair Conservancy.

For more information on the festival and to RSVP for tickets, click here.

Read Also: