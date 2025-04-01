Fiesta parade start times, routes: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Battle of Flowers, Flambeau

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning your Fiesta parade strategies this year, we’ve got you covered.

For those planning to attend some of Fiesta’s signature parades, these are the start times and routes for the 2025 Texas Cavaliers River, Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

And if you can’t make it to any of the parades in person, you can always stream the parades (for free!) on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube page.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade

The 80th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 28.

The parade starts on the northern part of the River Walk near Navarro Street. It will reach the Shops at Rivercenter around 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in three separate areas. Click here to purchase tickets.

RiverParadeMap by akmoreno on Scribd

The late Rosemary Kowalski is the grand marshal. The theme is “Shine Bright - A Celebration of Light and Illumination for all."

The parade attracts more than 250,000 spectators every year, and according to the Texas Cavaliers website, the organization has only 18,000 tickets available. Tickets range from $26 to $32.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Battle of Flowers Parade

This year, the Battle of Flowers Parade will take place on Friday, May 2.

The vanguard will kick off at 9:55 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m.

The parade steps off on North Main Street near San Antonio College.

It will travel south on Main, take a slight left on Lexington Avenue, then a left on North St. Mary’s Street.

It will then take a right on Brooklyn Avenue over the Museum Reach portion of the River Walk and travel to Avenue E, where it will then head downtown.

The parade will take a right turn on Houston Street and then turn left south on Alamo Plaza. It will head west on Commerce Street before taking a right turn on Santa Rosa. It will end near West Martin Street.

Parade Map 2024 by akmoreno on Scribd

The parade’s theme is “Melodies in Bloom: A Texas Serenade,” featuring the Josh Abbott Band as grand marshal.

The Battle of the Flowers is the second oldest parade and the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers. The parade attracts more than 350,000 spectators from across the nation.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is warning Fiesta fans of online scammers offering fake reserved bleacher seating tickets. Tickets will be sold by parade organizations and can be found here.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade will be held on Saturday, May 3.

The vanguard will kick off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade will follow at 7:45 p.m.

The Flambeau Parade travels the same route as the Battle of Flowers Parade.

KSAT Insiders and viewers celebrate with anchors, reporters and staff at KSAT 12's 2023 Fiesta Flambeau Parade Watch Party. (KSAT)

The theme is “Deep In The Arts of Texas,” and the grand marshal is mariachi singer Mateo Lopez.

Parade officials also named the following honorary grand marshals: Chef Johnny Hernandez, artist Joe Villarreal and Dr. Carmen Tafolla, who served as the Poet Laureate of San Antonio from 2012 to 2014 and was named the Poet Laureate of Texas for 2015–16.

The parade features more than 200 entries, and more than 800,000 spectators watch along the 3.1-mile route. It’s also broadcasted and livestreamed (on KSAT!) to about 1.5 million more people.

