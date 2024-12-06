Skip to main content
San Antonio’s first-ever downtown Krampus parade draws over 1,000 attendees

Krampus is a fictional character of German origin

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s first-ever Krampus parade in the King William neighborhood was a success for attendees excited for the parade.

Over 1,000 people lined the neighborhood’s streets to glimpse the dozens of people dressed up as the fictional character Krampus.

Krampus is a fictional character of German origin. He’s a half-goat, half-demon-monster counterpart to Saint Nick.

Attendees such as Jill Morgan were excited to catch the first parade in San Antonio. Morgan said she and her family have been celebrating the tradition of Krampus for decades.

“I’ve celebrated it my whole entire life,” Morgan said.

She described her feelings toward Krampus as a child as “petrifying,” but still something she looks forward to every year.

“When we were younger, it was if you were bad, you might not make it to the next day because you might be taken with Krampus to where the bad kids go,” Morgan said.

However, for some, the petrifying figure isn’t something they can just look away from. A couple of people showed up in protest.

One man held up a Bible along the parade’s route, repeating verses as he said, “Jesus loves you.” Others in opposition expressed their feelings to one another but chose not to speak on camera. Instead, they watched the parade to see what would take place.

“People should just be accepting and be open-minded about other people and their own celebrations,” attendee Renee said. “I feel like everyone should be celebrated.”

Several attendees said they hope to see another Krampus parade in the Alamo City next year.

About the Authors
Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Matthew Craig headshot

