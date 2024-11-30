Krampus vs. Saint Nick: Debate stirs in King William neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Krampus, a character from a longtime folk tale, is set to appear in a parade in Southtown this December, but the event is drawing mixed reactions in San Antonio.

Mark Lugo, Pastor of San Antonio Impact Ministries, said he does not support the parade.

“We’re saying that this fear-mongering is not allowed in this city,” Lugo said. “Krampus is not welcome in San Antonio.”

The goal of the Krampus parade is to revive German culture, as Krampus originates from a traditional German Christmas custom.

Krampus is a half-goat, half demon-monster originating from a German Christmas tradition. According to the legend, Krampus accompanies Saint Nick during the holidays, but Krampus visits kids who misbehave.

“This Krampus parade, it’s a demon that comes in and drags all the naughty kids to Hell,” Lugo said.

“It’s fine by me; I think it’s great,” said Taylor Holland, a San Antonio resident familiar with Krampus. He said he welcomes the parade in the King William neighborhood, where he often goes for walks.

The parade is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, with a kickoff at the Blue Star; the parade will then go through the King William neighborhood on King William Street. However, amid protests and differing views on the parade, it’s unclear what the turnout might be.

“I’ve seen movies that have been based on Krampus in the past, and I think it’s just a fun part of the tradition that has the opposite, more Halloween type of effect on people sort of like The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Holland said.

“We are advocating to the leaders in charge of the King William district to say no to this parade, to reconsider what they’re inviting in our city,” Lugo said. “We’re saying we don’t want it.”

Despite the back and forth of whether people want to see it, one man said that just because you disagree, it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be allowed.

“I still don’t like it, but it’s their right to do it,” San Antonio resident Zayne Michaelsen said. “It’s a free country.”

Parade organizers encourage people who plan to watch the parade to dress in costumes. However, only time will tell if this historic neighborhood will see a Krampus parade on Dec. 5.

