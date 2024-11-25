Krampus parade to haunt downtown San Antonio in December

SAN ANTONIO – Bad children have reason to hide ahead of Christmas with the soon arrival of Krampus.

A Krampus parade is coming to downtown San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to an event organizer.

Recommended Videos

The parade is scheduled to begin at the Blue Star Arts Complex in Southtown and proceed through the King William neighborhood along King William Street.

The parade will then continue to the Rathskeller Bar at the Hermann Sons Ballroom for a Krampus-themed after-party with performances from several bands and a wrestling match between Krampus and St. Nicholas.

People can watch the parade anywhere along King William St. Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume and participate in the parade, event organizers shared.

Historically, Krampus is a popular character from Eastern and Central European folklore. The half-goat, half-human figure punishes children who have been misbehaving around Christmas, according to Britannica.

To preserve cultural heritage, a Krampus parade involves people dressed as the creature.