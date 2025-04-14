Wondering how to get a free KSAT Fiesta medal? Here’s how you can get one

From left to right, KSAT reporters Daniela Ibarra, John Paul Barajas, Avery Everett and Courtney Friedman during Fiesta.

SAN ANTONIO – As Fiesta approaches, KSAT medals are back in the mix — get ready to collect some “fiesta-tastic” bling!

To celebrate the return of the 11-day festival, you can pick up a free medal at different locations across the San Antonio area.

Recommended Videos

Medals will be given away from April 10 to May 1.

Hint: All medal days are revealed on the KSAT Facebook page as well.

Take a look at the list below to find out when each medal announcement will take place:

KSAT Medal

Tune in to GMSA at 5:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. on April 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 25 and 28. People can start lining up at 6 a.m., and medals will be given away after 7 a.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Next Level Urgent Care, Affordable Health Insurance Agency and WSS.

Adam Caskey Medal

Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 10, 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30. The line will begin at 4:30 p.m. with medals given away from 5-7 p.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Cowboys, Tia’s Taco, Santikos, the City of San Antonio Metro Health, Pinstack, IDEA and Christus Children’s.

Weather Authority Medal

Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 15 and May 1. The line will begin at 4:30 p.m. with medals given away from 5-7 p.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by IDEA and PicaPica Plaza.

SA Live Medal

Tune in to SA Live on weekdays starting at 10 a.m. on April 24, 25 and April 30. The line will begin at 8 a.m. with medals given away after 10 a.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Boot Barn and Del Rio Tamale Factory.

Texas Eats Medal

Texas Eats Check social accounts for medal details or tune into SA Live on April 10, 14, 18, 19 and 26. The line begins at 8 a.m. with medals given out after 10 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturdays. This medal giveaway is sponsored by the City of San Antonio Metro Health, KiolBassa, J. Anthony’s Seafood Cafe, Alamo Candy and La Michoacana Meat Market.

The medals are free and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Live coverage

KSAT will provide live coverage of Fiesta 2025’s major events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: