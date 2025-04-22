WATCH: Opening day of NIOSA 2025

See who was at NIOSA 2023

A Night in Old San Antonio, a popular four-night festival, returns for Fiesta 2025 for the 77th time.

NIOSA will run from Tuesday, April 29, to Friday, May 2, at La Villita.

On opening night, KSAT will livestream coverage from NIOSA starting at 6 p.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

The four-night festival covers 14 cultural areas at La Villita and will showcase 155 booths offering a variety of food and drink options.

NIOSA will sell paper coupons for food, drinks, and souvenirs at the festival, which can be purchased on the NIOSA grounds during the event. Click here for more information on the event.

Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. According to Fiesta San Antonio, tickets are available online, at H-E-B, at USAA, and at area military bases.

The festival is solely produced by the Conservation Society of San Antonio, one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations. All proceeds go to the organization, according to the organization’s website.

Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT

KSAT will provide live coverage of Fiesta 2025’s major events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Here are the links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2025:

